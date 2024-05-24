82°
Latest Weather Blog
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Friday Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
-
Trending News
8 a.m.: Breakdown. Right lane blocked on I 10 WB at I-110/BR Airport/Exit 155B
**FERRIES ARE IN SERVICE**
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
State Police issues notice about motor inspection stickers that expire in 2026...
-
LSU great Seimone Augustus introduced as asst. coach
-
NOAA: 2024 hurricane season outlook anticipates above-average activity
-
Man arrested for aggravated arson after causing $10,000 of damage to Baton...
-
Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office holding benefit lunch for officer who underwent heart...