TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 are closed before La. 415 due to tractor-trailer crash

Monday, January 06 2025
By: WBRZ Staff

GROSSE TETE — Eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 are closed before La. 415 near Grosse Tete.

The congestion, approaching Port Allen, is due to a tractor-trailer accident.

