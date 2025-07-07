92°
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Eastbound I-10 on-ramp, nearby roundabout closed in Henderson after chemical spill

Monday, July 07 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

HENDERSON — The eastbound on-ramp of I-10 and the south La. 347 roundabout in Henderson were closed Monday after a chemical spill. 

The spill was first reported around 11:05 a.m..

Motorists are encouraged to take an alternate route. 

