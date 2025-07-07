92°
Latest Weather Blog
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Eastbound I-10 on-ramp, nearby roundabout closed in Henderson after chemical spill
HENDERSON — The eastbound on-ramp of I-10 and the south La. 347 roundabout in Henderson were closed Monday after a chemical spill.
The spill was first reported around 11:05 a.m..
Motorists are encouraged to take an alternate route.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU's Flau'jae Johnson takes home gold for USA on international stage
-
Tangipahoa deputies arrest two, looking for two more accused of shoplifting from...
-
Crews respond to large house fire; father caught children dropped from second-story...
-
What to know about the flash floods in Texas that killed more...
-
Louisiana crews assisting in Texas response to catastrophic flooding