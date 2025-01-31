71°
Latest Weather Blog
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Center lane of I-10 reopens going eastbound on Mississippi River Bridge after crash
PORT ALLEN — The center lane of Interstate 10 going eastbound on the Mississippi River Bridge has been reopened after a crash involving three vehicles on Friday.
West Baton Rouge Parish deputies said they responded to scene of the crash. An 18-wheeler was rear-ended by another vehicle, which caused a third car to crash, deputies added.
No injuries were reported.
Congestion was past Lobdell. Authorities said to expect delays.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Principals reject one-time transfer opportunity for high school athletes
-
Police arrest man after shooting death at Airline Highway McDonald's
-
Blind Baton Rouge tenet living without water, electricity; two men hope to...
-
Baton Rouge Police say gun burglaries are happening more frequently
-
LSU professor removed for political comments temporarily reinstated by court