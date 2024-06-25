92°
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Car catches fire on I-12 WB, traffic backed up to Millerville Road
BATON ROUGE — A car caught fire Tuesday morning between the Airline Highway and Sherwood Forest Boulevard exits on Interstate 12 westbound, blocking traffic in one lane and backing traffic up 2.5 miles.
Fire officials responded to the scene around 10:45 a.m. and within 10 minutes, the blaze was extinguished.
Traffic on I-12 was backed up to the Millerville Road exit following the fire. According to Baton Rouge Fire officials, no injuries were reported.
