72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Multiple planes briefly diverted from New Orleans to Baton Rouge after debris on MSY runway

3 hours 30 minutes 13 seconds ago Tuesday, April 08 2025 Apr 8, 2025 April 08, 2025 10:48 AM April 08, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

BATON ROUGE — Multiple flights bound for New Orleans were diverted to Baton Rouge on Tuesday morning.

According to a Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport spokesperson, the diversions were caused by debris and construction that briefly blocked runways at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport.

The blockages have since been cleared and flights have been sent back to MSY, the spokesperson said.

Trending News

According to Flight Aware data, planes bound for New Orleans from Austin, Texas, and Tampa Bay, Florida, both landed at BTR before flights were sent back to their original destination in New Orleans.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days