Multiple planes briefly diverted from New Orleans to Baton Rouge after debris on MSY runway

BATON ROUGE — Multiple flights bound for New Orleans were diverted to Baton Rouge on Tuesday morning.

According to a Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport spokesperson, the diversions were caused by debris and construction that briefly blocked runways at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport.

The blockages have since been cleared and flights have been sent back to MSY, the spokesperson said.

According to Flight Aware data, planes bound for New Orleans from Austin, Texas, and Tampa Bay, Florida, both landed at BTR before flights were sent back to their original destination in New Orleans.