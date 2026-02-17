65°
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: All lanes reopen on I-12 West at Airline after 18-wheeler crash
BATON ROUGE — I-12 Westbound was shut down at Airline Highway due to a crash involving an 18-wheeler around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Congestion reached Millerville Road. The Baton Rouge Fire Department also said Hazmat units were dispatched to the crash to deal with "fuel on the road."
All lanes were reopened around 5:30 p.m.
