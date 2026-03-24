TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: All lanes reopen after car fire shuts down eastbound lanes on Bonnet Carre Spillway

LAPLACE — A vehicle fire shut down the eastbound lanes of I-10 along the Bonnet Carre Spillway on Tuesday afternoon.

Photos show large flames and smoke billowing from a car on the spillway just before 2 p.m.

State police said no injuries were reported.

The Department of Transportation and Development said congestion reached seven miles.

All lanes were reopened around 3 p.m.