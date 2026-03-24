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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: All lanes reopen after car fire shuts down eastbound lanes on Bonnet Carre Spillway

3 hours 10 minutes 30 seconds ago Tuesday, March 24 2026 Mar 24, 2026 March 24, 2026 2:05 PM March 24, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LAPLACE — A vehicle fire shut down the eastbound lanes of I-10 along the Bonnet Carre Spillway on Tuesday afternoon.

Photos show large flames and smoke billowing from a car on the spillway just before 2 p.m. 

State police said no injuries were reported. 

The Department of Transportation and Development said congestion reached seven miles.

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All lanes were reopened around 3 p.m.

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