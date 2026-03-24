Former Rapides Parish sheriff killed in hit-and-run Monday

HINESTON - The former Rapides Parish sheriff was killed in a hit-and-run on Monday afternoon, the sheriff's office announced.

Officials said former Sheriff William E. Hilton was hit around 1 p.m. and was taken to a hospital with severe physical injuries.

After the crash, the suspect's vehicle left the scene. State Police spotted the car and chased the vehicle until it was stopped with spike strips. The driver was taken into custody but not identified.

Five hours after the crash, RPSO announced Hilton had passed away.

"Sheriff Hiltons leadership, dedication, and service to our community have left a lasting impact, and we know this loss will be felt by many parish, state and even country wide. Please keep his family, friends and the RPSO Family in your thoughts and prayers as we navigate this difficult time together," RPSO said.

The name of the driver has not been released.