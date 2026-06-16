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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: All lanes blocked on I-10 Westbound at Essen Lane due to jackknifed 18-wheeler
BATON ROUGE — All lanes were blocked on I-10 Westbound due to a jackknifed 18-wheeler on Tuesday afternoon.
Congestion approached Siegen Lane.
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Further information was not immediately available.
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