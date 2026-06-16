2une In Previews: KnockFest 2026 brings medieval carnival for kids in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Knock Knock Children's Museum is calling all knights, princesses and magical creatures to join in on the medieval festivities at KnockFest on June 27.

The festival includes games, performances, arts and crafts and access to the museum's 18 Learning Zones. The event is designed to raise funds for Knock Knock Children's Museum programs and initiatives.

Events and Development Manager for the museum, Jen Hollas, sat down with 2une In's April Davis on Tuesday to discuss the festival further.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1900 Dalrymple Avenue in Baton Rouge. Passes begin at $20.

KnockFest is inspired by the Legend of King Arthur and the Sword in the Stone.