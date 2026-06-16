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New principals appointed to 3 St. Mary Parish public schools

1 hour 34 minutes 57 seconds ago Tuesday, June 16 2026 Jun 16, 2026 June 16, 2026 1:15 PM June 16, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. MARY PARISH — Three St. Mary Parish public schools will have new leadership this upcoming school year, the parish school system announced. 

Rebecca Pye was appointed as the new principal of Bayou Vista Elementary. Her predecessor, Kiante Gunner, was named Director of Human Resources. Pye previously served five years as the assistant principal at Berwick Elementary. 

Franklin Junior High School's principal, J Ina, was named Supervisor of Child Welfare and Attendance. He will be replaced by Laquanda Gray, who served as Ina's assistant principal. 

Lane Larive will serve as Patterson High School's new principal. The school's prior leader, Amy Vaccarella, resigned. Larive graduated from Patterson and previously served as the school's principal for four years. 

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