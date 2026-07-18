Taylor Fresh Foods removes iceberg lettuce amid cyclosporiasis outbreak

(ABC) — Fruit and vegetable producer Taylor Fresh Foods says it is voluntarily removing all iceberg lettuce sourced from central Mexico from the U.S. market amid an ongoing cyclosporiasis outbreak across the country that has sickened more than 1,600 people.

As of Friday, the CDC said the multistate outbreak remains under investigation and is now linked to shredded iceberg lettuce that was served at some Taco Bell locations in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and West Virginia.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Thursday that its traceback investigation had identified a single supplier of iceberg lettuce from Mexico that was used at those Taco Bell locations.

In a statement, Taco Bell said it had taken "immediate action to voluntarily remove potentially impacted lettuce from a supplier in select states" following "ongoing conversations with public health officials."