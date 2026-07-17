Zachary's Lane Regional Medical Center seeks hospital partner amid likely financial strain

ZACHARY — Lane Regional Medical Center may be facing a financial crisis as it searches for a partnership with larger hospital systems in the area.

The WBRZ Investigative Unit obtained a confidential letter sent to hospital staff addressing what it called "an important update" regarding the hospital's future.

In the letter, CEO Frank Corcoran addressed concerns about the hospital's status. "First, Lane is not closing, and our commitment to delivering exceptional care remains unchanged," Corcoran said. "Our patients should continue seeking care at Lane with complete confidence, and our day-to-day operations will continue as normal. Second, no partner has been selected, and no agreement has been reached."

Marketing director John Hirsch clarified the reason for the letter.

"Like many hospitals across the country, Lane is operating in an environment where reimbursement, which is payments hospitals receive from all insurance payors, has not kept pace with the rising cost of providing healthcare," Hirsch said. "As a result, hospitals are continually looking for ways to strengthen their organizations for the future."

Hirsch pushed back on the idea that the hospital is in crisis.

"This decision reflects thoughtful planning for Lane's future, not a response to an immediate crisis," he said.

However, a source with direct knowledge of the situation told the WBRZ Investigative Unit that the hospital is seeking a partner to help bail it out of a financially precarious situation.

That source also said Lane executives met with the Louisiana Department of Health last week to discuss their financial situation. Hirsch confirmed the meeting but said he was not aware of what was discussed.

According to hospital stats, Lane had more than 3,500 inpatient admissions, 162,000 outpatient visits, and more than 26,000 emergency room patients in the past year. The hospital also completed a $90 million expansion and renovation project last year.

Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System (OLOL) confirmed that Lane executives have reached out to them. Ochsner said it would not comment. Baton Rouge General did not respond.