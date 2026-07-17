St. Amant Fire Department working 'large garage fire' on Oak Lane

Photo credit: Dane Carmouche

ST. AMANT - The St. Amant Fire Department confirmed they are working a "large fire" at Oak Lane and La. Highway 431.

Chief James LeBlanc said it was a garage fire, with multiple volunteer fire departments assisting at this time. 7th Dist. VFD, 5th Ward VFD, Galvez-Lake VFD and Sorrento VFD are all assisting.

Viewer provided drone footage showed a home with heavy smoke and flames coming out of the right side of the house. No other information was immediately available.