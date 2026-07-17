94°
Latest Weather Blog
St. Amant Fire Department working 'large garage fire' on Oak Lane
ST. AMANT - The St. Amant Fire Department confirmed they are working a "large fire" at Oak Lane and La. Highway 431.
Chief James LeBlanc said it was a garage fire, with multiple volunteer fire departments assisting at this time. 7th Dist. VFD, 5th Ward VFD, Galvez-Lake VFD and Sorrento VFD are all assisting.
Trending News
Viewer provided drone footage showed a home with heavy smoke and flames coming out of the right side of the house. No other information was immediately available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
FRIDAY HEALTH REPORT: FDA links Taco Bell shredded lettuce to cyclosporiasis outbreak...
-
Capital Area United Way awards more than $2.2 million in grants to...
-
Tangipahoa Parish families get school supplies and community resources at back to...
-
SWAC media deal keeps conference football and basketball games on ESPN networks...
-
Southern University board votes to rename baseball field after late coach Roger...
Sports Video
-
LSU football announces return of Tulane, Southern, other Louisiana schools to Tiger...
-
Sports2-a-Days Preview: Istrouma Indians
-
Baton Rouge Hockey Club announces inaugural head coach
-
Athletics call up former LSU third baseman Tommy White; White to make...
-
Saints running back Alvin Kamara agrees to restructured deal to stay with...