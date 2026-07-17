Sports2-a-Days Preview: Woodlawn Panthers

BATON ROUGE - The Woodlawn Panthers are trying to improve from a 4-6 season in 2025.

The Panthers return four starting players on offense and four on defense. They're hoping those guys with experience can lead the charge in generating wins. The weakness lies in the unknown with the more inexperienced players.

However, head coach Tramon Douglas says Woodlawn's biggest strength is the brotherhood the team has and their ability to play together.

Woodlawn will start their season at home against St. Amant on Sept. 4.