Couple accused of killing the father of the woman's children charged with second-degree murder

BATON ROUGE — A woman and a man were indicted on Thursday after being accused of killing the father of the woman's children in March.

According to arrest records, Hope Jackson allegedly pressured her boyfriend, Riddick Franklin, into killing Anthony Wesley Jr., the father of her children.

Records show that Wesley and Jackson were involved in a custody dispute, with Wesley filing a petition for custody, paternity, visitation, and child support for both his son and daughter. Worried about losing the upcoming court date, Jackson allegedly told Franklin that she wanted Wesley gone because she was tired of child support not being processed.

Investigators later uncovered text messages between the couple where Jackson said, "Franklin, 'I want him OV,'" which is street slang to finish or to kill someone.

Franklin allegedly waited in the parking lot of Wesley's apartment complex for hours on March 22 before shooting and killing him.

On Thursday, Jackson and Franklin were both officially charged with second-degree murder and obstruction of justice, with Franklin facing additional charges of illegal use of a weapon and illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Jackson is currently held at the East Baton Rouge Prison on a $300,000 bond. Franklin is also being held without bond.

Both their arraignments are scheduled for July 28.