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$$$ Best Bets: World Cup Final!

2 hours 34 minutes 9 seconds ago Friday, July 17 2026 Jul 17, 2026 July 17, 2026 12:16 PM July 17, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

Hunter McCann has this weekend's Best Bet$ for the World Cup, The Open, MLB and the WNBA!

Friday

MLB:
Dodgers @ Yankees: u9.5 Total Runs
Rangers @ Braves: Braves ML
Marlins @ Brewers: o7.5 Total Runs
Twins @ Cubs: Cubs ML
Nationals @ Athletics: Tommy White to record a hit
Giants @ Mariners: Mariners ML

WNBA:
Sparks @ Sky: Sky -1.5
Dream @ Temp: Temp +9.5
Storm @ Fever: Fever -9.5
Sun @ Mercury: Sun +4.5

The Open (Entering the Weekend):
Sam Burns to Win (+1300)
Ludvig Aberg to Win (+3500)

Saturday

Trending News

World Cup 2026 (Third Place Match):
France vs. England: France to Finish Third


MLB:
TBD

WNBA:
TBD

Sunday

World Cup 2026 Final:
Spain vs. Argentina: Argentina to Lift The Cup

MLB:
TBD

WNBA:
TBD

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