$$$ Best Bets: World Cup Final!

Hunter McCann has this weekend's Best Bet$ for the World Cup, The Open, MLB and the WNBA!

Friday

MLB:

Dodgers @ Yankees: u9.5 Total Runs

Rangers @ Braves: Braves ML

Marlins @ Brewers: o7.5 Total Runs

Twins @ Cubs: Cubs ML

Nationals @ Athletics: Tommy White to record a hit

Giants @ Mariners: Mariners ML



WNBA:

Sparks @ Sky: Sky -1.5

Dream @ Temp: Temp +9.5

Storm @ Fever: Fever -9.5

Sun @ Mercury: Sun +4.5

The Open (Entering the Weekend):

Sam Burns to Win (+1300)

Ludvig Aberg to Win (+3500)

Saturday



World Cup 2026 (Third Place Match):

France vs. England: France to Finish Third



MLB:

TBD



WNBA:

TBD

Sunday



World Cup 2026 Final:

Spain vs. Argentina: Argentina to Lift The Cup





MLB:

TBD





WNBA:

TBD