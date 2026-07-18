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Flags fly at half-staff in honor of deputy U.S. Marshal killed during Alexandria arrest
ALEXANDRIA — Gov. Jeff Landry announced that the flags of the United States and the State of Louisiana would be flown at half-staff on Saturday in honor of U.S. Deputy Marshal Michael Andrew Hanson.
Hanson was shot and killed in Alexandria on Monday when law enforcement attempted to arrest 48-year-old Clarence A. Frazier Jr. of Alexandria after he missed a court date for a sexual battery charge.
Officials say Frazier barricaded himself in his bedroom and fired at them, hitting Hanson, who later died from his injuries. Frazier then stayed in a standoff with law enforcement in his bedroom until he was taken into custody.
Frazier was charged with murder of a federal officer. If convicted, he could face life in prison or death.
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The memorial service for Hanson will take place at The Pentecostals of Alexandria Church on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
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