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Gonzales man killed in Friday night crash on La. 42 near Galvez Baptist Church Road in Ascension Parish

1 hour 31 minutes 2 seconds ago Saturday, July 18 2026 Jul 18, 2026 July 18, 2026 10:11 AM July 18, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PRAIRIEVILLE — A Gonzales man was killed in a Friday night crash on La. 42 near Galvez Baptist Church Road in Ascension Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.

The single-vehicle crash killed 44-year-old Ryan Mendoza after he allegedly struck an embankment.

According to troopers, Mendoza was driving a 2004 Dodge Ram SRT-10 east on La. 42 when he failed to negotiate a right-hand curve before traveling off the roadway, entering a ditch and striking an embankment. 

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Mendoza was improperly restrained at the time of the crash, causing him to be partially ejected. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries. 

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