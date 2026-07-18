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Gonzales man killed in Friday night crash on La. 42 near Galvez Baptist Church Road in Ascension Parish
PRAIRIEVILLE — A Gonzales man was killed in a Friday night crash on La. 42 near Galvez Baptist Church Road in Ascension Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.
The single-vehicle crash killed 44-year-old Ryan Mendoza after he allegedly struck an embankment.
According to troopers, Mendoza was driving a 2004 Dodge Ram SRT-10 east on La. 42 when he failed to negotiate a right-hand curve before traveling off the roadway, entering a ditch and striking an embankment.
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Mendoza was improperly restrained at the time of the crash, causing him to be partially ejected. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
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