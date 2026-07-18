Gonzales man killed in Friday night crash on La. 42 near Galvez Baptist Church Road in Ascension Parish

PRAIRIEVILLE — A Gonzales man was killed in a Friday night crash on La. 42 near Galvez Baptist Church Road in Ascension Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.

The single-vehicle crash killed 44-year-old Ryan Mendoza after he allegedly struck an embankment.

According to troopers, Mendoza was driving a 2004 Dodge Ram SRT-10 east on La. 42 when he failed to negotiate a right-hand curve before traveling off the roadway, entering a ditch and striking an embankment.

Mendoza was improperly restrained at the time of the crash, causing him to be partially ejected. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.