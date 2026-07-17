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Iberville Parish Council pauses development on battery energy storage system

1 hour 49 minutes 58 seconds ago Friday, July 17 2026 Jul 17, 2026 July 17, 2026 1:04 PM July 17, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PLAQUEMINE — The Iberville Parish Council passed a moratorium on a Battery Energy Storage System in Iberville Parish on Wednesday. 

The 2-year moratorium was passed unanimously and will allow emergency officials to develop an ordinance in order to properly respond to emergencies involving the planned 30-acre energy storage facility. 

Jared Delrose from Iberville Entergy Storage said that the stand-alone facility will store energy from the grid when it is abundant before dispersing it in times of need. 

Delrose also advised a 90-day pause instead of the 2-year delay.

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The pause will allow officials to study safety, environmental, and health impacts. 

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