Tax preparer allegedly pulled gun after customers complained about filings

HOUSTON - A tax preparer was arrested after she brandished a gun at customers who noticed problems with their tax returns.

KTRK reports the situation unfolded at Latunya Wright's business, called MZ BIZ, in Houston.

One of Wright's customers, Marquita Boyle, said she went to the business looking for answers after learning she's being audited by the IRS. Boyle said she wanted Wright to look over the paperwork after she noticed some discrepancies.

Wright was already arguing with other customers when Boyle arrived. Boyle said she pulled out her phone and started recording after Wright allegedly pulled out a handgun and cocked it at a client.

At one point, Wright allegedly blocked the front door with the gun still in her hand. Boyle said Wright also took her phone, hit her on the head and tried to delete the video.

"She ended up throwing my phone into a file cabinet and it slid on the floor. She had deleted the video that I was recording. She had deleted the video, but I have an iPhone and it doesn't automatically delete. It goes into a folder so I recovered it," Boyle told KTRK.

Law enforcement arrived at the business and took Wright into custody. She was booked on several charges including aggravated robbery and assault.

Boyle was taken to a hospital for her injury and said she still has to resolve the issue with her taxes.