Target boarded up as protesters gather along Siegen Lane

BATON ROUGE - Workers used wooden boards to block off the entrance of the Super Target on Siegen Lane as protesters amassed in preparation for a demonstration Monday evening.

Workers were seen boarding up the entrance to the store around 5 o'clock as a group peacefully gathered alongside Siegen Lane, in front of the store's parking lot.

According to a public invitation shared on social media, protesters were asked to gather near the shopping center before 5 p.m., with the actual protest scheduled to begin around 6. The post encouraged people to bring water, face coverings, snacks, and no weapons.

The demonstration is one of several to pop up in the Baton Rouge area in recent days in response to the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.