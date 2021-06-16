Tangipahoa teacher uses Joe Burrow, historical figures to social distance in the classroom

LORANGER, La. - One teacher in Tangipahoa parish is keeping students safe and socially distanced amid the widespread of COVID-19 by bringing creativity to the classroom.

With Louisiana now in Phase 3 of reopening, some students at Loranger High School were welcomed back to campus with a few special guests seated beside them.

Tyra Starkey teaches 10th-grade American history at Loranger High.

She chose to distance her students around the classroom by using famous, familiar faces they would soon learn about in class.

Ms. Starkey sat cut-outs of historical figures in desks, including local heroes like Joe Burrow and presidents of The United States. She says the plan is to change them out to correspond with lessons, eventually adding famous gangsters from the '20s and war generals.

"I have them [the cut-outs] seated in each one of the desks that the students are not allowed to sit in," Ms. Starkey said.

Students were able to choose a cut-out and tasked with presenting their figure to the class after researching and formulating an opinion of them.

"I chose some people that I thought they would be familiar with, but at the same time, some others that they wouldn't be familiar with that would spark interest," Ms. Starkey said.

This school year is quite the adjustment with daily temperature checks, masks, and limited-time mingling with peers, but Ms. Starkey says they are adjusting.