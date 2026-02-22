Working smoke alarm saved the life of a Gonzales man, firefighters say

GONZALES — A working smoke alarm saved the life of a Gonzales man early Sunday morning.

According to local fire departments in Ascension Parish, firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire around 1:30 a.m. Upon their arrival, the fire located on the outside wall of the residence entered a void space between the ceiling and roof of the home.

While the home was considered a total loss, firefighters said the working smoke alarms in the residence allowed a man located inside plenty of time to evacuate the property.

21 volunteer firefighters from all six volunteer stations in Ascension Parish responded to the fire.

There were no reported injuries.