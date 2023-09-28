Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office seeking two shoplifters

HAMMOND - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking information on two people who shoplifted from a pharmacy store on September 13.

According to the police, 35-year-old Toyesha Tashundra Gutter and 39-year-old Alvin Lamonte Oliver entered Scott's Pharmacy on Veterans Avenue in Hammond shortly after noon on the 13th, and stole a large amount of cosmetics, jewelry and clothes. While Oliver distracted the cashier, Gutter proceeded to steal the merchandise.

Gutter currently has one outstanding warrant for theft and three outstanding warrants for failure to appear, while Oliver has one warrant for theft and one for failure to appear.

Police urge anyone with knowledge of the two's location to call 985-902-2043 or the anonymous tip line at 1-800-554-5245.