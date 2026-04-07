Schools partner with Intuit to close financial literacy gap for students nationwide

BATON ROUGE — Intuit Inc. launched a new financial literacy program for high school teachers and students called Intuit for Education. The program offers free personal and entrepreneurial finance courses.

Intuit also launched the Intuit Hour of Finance Challenge to encourage schools to spend one hour on financial education during Financial Literacy Month in April. The challenge includes plug-and-play lesson plans based on Intuit for Education curriculum and an online game designed to teach critical financial concepts such as taxes, credit and investments.

A survey published by the company found that 85% of U.S. high school students are interested in learning about financial topics in school. Dave Zasada, Intuit's vice president of education and corporate responsibility, spoke on WBRZ's 2une In morning show Tuesday, saying schools and programs like Intuit for Education are helping prepare students for real-world financial decisions. Intuit makes TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks and Mailchimp. Intuit set a goal to help 50 million students become more financially literate, capable and confident by 2030. Schools can compete against each other to win a celebration worth up to $25,000, $50,000 or $100,000, depending on the school's size.

For more information on these free nationwide programs, visit here.

To learn more and sign up your school for the Intuit Hour of Finance Challenge, visit here.