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WATCH: LSU football head coach Lane Kiffin updates media as Tigers continue spring practice
BATON ROUGE — LSU head coach Lane Kiffin spoke to the media on Tuesday as the Tigers continued spring practice.
This is the third week of spring practice as LSU continues to redefine the team under the leadership of Kiffin.
Watch the news conference here:
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