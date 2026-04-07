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WATCH: LSU football head coach Lane Kiffin updates media as Tigers continue spring practice

2 hours 11 minutes 37 seconds ago Tuesday, April 07 2026 Apr 7, 2026 April 07, 2026 11:27 AM April 07, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — LSU head coach Lane Kiffin spoke to the media on Tuesday as the Tigers continued spring practice.

This is the third week of spring practice as LSU continues to redefine the team under the leadership of Kiffin. 

Watch the news conference here:

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