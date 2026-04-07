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Deputies: Woman arrested on attempted murder charges after she shot at relative at St. George apartment

3 hours 34 minutes 52 seconds ago Tuesday, April 07 2026 Apr 7, 2026 April 07, 2026 10:04 AM April 07, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. GEORGE — East Baton Rouge Parish deputies arrested a woman accused of shooting a relative at a St. George apartment Tuesday morning. 

Deputies said they received reports of a shooting along Tiger Bend Road and arrived to find a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital shortly afterwards. 

Deputies added that, during their investigation, they learned that 28-year-old Kaylan Perry had gotten into an argument with the man, who she was related to, before shooting at him. 

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Perry was arrested on attempted second-degree murder charges and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. 

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