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Deputies: Woman arrested on attempted murder charges after she shot at relative at St. George apartment
ST. GEORGE — East Baton Rouge Parish deputies arrested a woman accused of shooting a relative at a St. George apartment Tuesday morning.
Deputies said they received reports of a shooting along Tiger Bend Road and arrived to find a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital shortly afterwards.
Deputies added that, during their investigation, they learned that 28-year-old Kaylan Perry had gotten into an argument with the man, who she was related to, before shooting at him.
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Perry was arrested on attempted second-degree murder charges and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.
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