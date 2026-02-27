Tangipahoa Parish lifts burn ban due to overnight rain totals, parish president says

HAMMOND — Tangipahoa Parish said Friday that it has lifted its burn ban, which was put in place amid wildfires across the state.

“Due to overnight rain totals, our local fire departments concur that conditions no longer call for a burn ban across Tangipahoa Parish,” Parish President Robby Miller said.

The burn ban in Tangipahoa Parish was issued on Sunday.

As of Friday, Ascension and St. Helena parishes, as well as Amite and Wilkinson counties in Mississippi, are still under burn bans.