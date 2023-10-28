85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Tangipahoa Parish latest to reinstate burn ban

1 hour 19 minutes 40 seconds ago Saturday, October 28 2023 Oct 28, 2023 October 28, 2023 12:11 PM October 28, 2023 in News
By: Jonathan Shelley

AMITE - Tangipahoa Parish government says it has reinstated a burn ban "due the the extreme dry conditions and at the request of the parish's local fire chiefs."

The move follows a similar decision by Livingston Parish this week.

Local governments have been able to determine whether to keep or lift a burn ban since the state fire marshal modified a mandatory ban that had been in effect for most of the summer.

Trending News

Tangipahoa officials are reminding residents that they may still use barbecue pits, grills and fire pits, but they are urging caution when doing so.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days