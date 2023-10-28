Tangipahoa Parish latest to reinstate burn ban

AMITE - Tangipahoa Parish government says it has reinstated a burn ban "due the the extreme dry conditions and at the request of the parish's local fire chiefs."

The move follows a similar decision by Livingston Parish this week.

Local governments have been able to determine whether to keep or lift a burn ban since the state fire marshal modified a mandatory ban that had been in effect for most of the summer.

Tangipahoa officials are reminding residents that they may still use barbecue pits, grills and fire pits, but they are urging caution when doing so.