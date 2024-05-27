81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Tangipahoa deputies looking for inmates who escaped the parish jail

Sunday, May 26 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

AMITE - Deputies are looking for four Tangipahoa Parish inmates who broke out of the jail Sunday night. 

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said 19-year-old Omarion Hookfin of Hammond, 19-year-old Avery Guidry of Natalbany, 20-year-old Jamarcus Cyprian of Amite and 21-year-old Travon Johnson of Natalbany escaped the fence during recreation time. 

Sheriff Daniel Edwards said there was a part of the fence that could be easily moved so a small person could slip through. 

The sheriff's office said Johnson, Hookfin and Guidry are in jail on murder charges related to a 2022 homicide in Hammond. Cyprian was serving time for armed robbery and weapon charges. 

Anyone with information about the inmates can call 911 or or visit www.tangicrimestoppers.com

