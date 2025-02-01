Latest Weather Blog
Tangipahoa deputies investigating double shooting in Kentwood
KENTWOOD - Two men were injured in a double shooting in the Kentwood area early Saturday morning, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office.
Deputies say they responded to two separate calls around 1:30 a.m. of one man being shot in the leg while sitting in his car outside a bar in the 78000 block of U.S. Highway 51 and another call of a man being shot at an address on Potts Road near the area.
Deputies determined the two individuals, a 26-year-old man and a 29-year-old man, were related to the same incident. Both men were hospitalized, but at this time, neither is facing life-threatening injuries.
Another shooting took place in Kentwood on Wednesday outside of a gas station, resulting in one person killed.
Anyone with information is urged to reach out to TPSO at 985-902-2008.
