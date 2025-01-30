One of three suspects arrested after one killed in Kentwood shooting

KENTWOOD - One person is in custody after one person was killed in a Wednesday shooting in Kentwood, according to officials.

ZyKerien Bickham, 24, died on the scene after suffering multiple gunshot wounds. Police say Bickham and three other people got into an argument inside the store for unknown reasons, when the four went into the parking lot and one of three people shot Bickham.

Officials say the suspect arrested is not believed the shooter, and that the presumptive shooter and another suspect have yet to be caught. All three suspects are within the age range of 17 to 19 years old.