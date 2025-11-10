45°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Tanger Outlets holds annual tree lighting Sunday evening

4 hours 5 minutes 28 seconds ago Sunday, November 09 2025 Nov 9, 2025 November 09, 2025 10:24 PM November 09, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES - People in need of some Christmas cheer gathered at the Tanger Outlets in Gonzales for its annual tree lighting on Sunday evening. 

Along with visits with Santa, kids got to decorate cookies, play in bounce houses, and have their faces painted. 

Event organizer and assistant marketing director Joshua Carter says the goal of the event was to provide for the community.

Trending News

"We really want to make sure this is not just a place for people to come here to shop, but it's where families can come create great memories, and what a way to do that than come down and kick off the holiday season," he said. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days