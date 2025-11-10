Tanger Outlets holds annual tree lighting Sunday evening

GONZALES - People in need of some Christmas cheer gathered at the Tanger Outlets in Gonzales for its annual tree lighting on Sunday evening.

Along with visits with Santa, kids got to decorate cookies, play in bounce houses, and have their faces painted.

Event organizer and assistant marketing director Joshua Carter says the goal of the event was to provide for the community.

"We really want to make sure this is not just a place for people to come here to shop, but it's where families can come create great memories, and what a way to do that than come down and kick off the holiday season," he said.