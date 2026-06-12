NICU baby heads home from Baton Rouge General in limo

BATON ROUGE - After a baby spent 29 days in the neonatal intensive care unit, her family took her home in style with a limo.

Baton Rouge General said the child, Amari, was born on May 14 weighing just over three pounds.

"No paparazzi, please - Amari headed home with parents Tramenia and Hayward Robertson for lots of naps, snuggles and the VIP treatment!", Baton Rouge General said.