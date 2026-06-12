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NICU baby heads home from Baton Rouge General in limo

3 hours 17 minutes 41 seconds ago Friday, June 12 2026 Jun 12, 2026 June 12, 2026 3:34 PM June 12, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - After a baby spent 29 days in the neonatal intensive care unit, her family took her home in style with a limo.

Baton Rouge General said the child, Amari, was born on May 14 weighing just over three pounds.

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"No paparazzi, please - Amari headed home with parents Tramenia and Hayward Robertson for lots of naps, snuggles and the VIP treatment!", Baton Rouge General said.

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