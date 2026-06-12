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Baton Rouge singer Floyd Brown dies at age 79

1 hour 31 minutes 28 seconds ago Friday, June 12 2026 Jun 12, 2026 June 12, 2026 10:54 AM June 12, 2026 in News
Source: The Advocate
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge singer Floyd Brown died this week, according to a report by The Advocate

Brown's niece said that he passed away on Tuesday following a battle with cancer. 

Brown recorded his first record, "Thunderbird Beach," at the age of 14 in 1960 before going on to record for both major and independent labels, according to a report by The Advocate. 

He also won the Nashville television show "You Can Be a Star" in 1983. Brown owned several nightclubs in Baton Rouge, including Floyd Brown's Embers, The Brown Derby and Studebaker's. 

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Brown followed his 2005 collection "The Best of Floyd Brown" with "Raising Cane on the Bayou" in 2015. 

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