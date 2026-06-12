Baton Rouge singer Floyd Brown dies at age 79

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge singer Floyd Brown died this week, according to a report by The Advocate.

Brown's niece said that he passed away on Tuesday following a battle with cancer.

Brown recorded his first record, "Thunderbird Beach," at the age of 14 in 1960 before going on to record for both major and independent labels, according to a report by The Advocate.

He also won the Nashville television show "You Can Be a Star" in 1983. Brown owned several nightclubs in Baton Rouge, including Floyd Brown's Embers, The Brown Derby and Studebaker's.

Brown followed his 2005 collection "The Best of Floyd Brown" with "Raising Cane on the Bayou" in 2015.