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Baton Rouge singer Floyd Brown dies at age 79
BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge singer Floyd Brown died this week, according to a report by The Advocate.
Brown's niece said that he passed away on Tuesday following a battle with cancer.
Brown recorded his first record, "Thunderbird Beach," at the age of 14 in 1960 before going on to record for both major and independent labels, according to a report by The Advocate.
He also won the Nashville television show "You Can Be a Star" in 1983. Brown owned several nightclubs in Baton Rouge, including Floyd Brown's Embers, The Brown Derby and Studebaker's.
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Brown followed his 2005 collection "The Best of Floyd Brown" with "Raising Cane on the Bayou" in 2015.
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