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LPSO: Six-week-old puppy and two kittens abandoned near Margot Lane area

1 hour 59 minutes 52 seconds ago Friday, June 12 2026 Jun 12, 2026 June 12, 2026 2:56 PM June 12, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies rescued several animals that were left abandoned around Margot Lane and Linder Road.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said citizens notified them of a six-week-old puppy and two kittens being abandoned in the area. The parish shelter took in the dog, while Rescue Rehome Repeat has the kittens.

Deputies say a 34-year-old woman faces a "cruelty to animals."

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