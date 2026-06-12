LPSO: Six-week-old puppy and two kittens abandoned near Margot Lane area

DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies rescued several animals that were left abandoned around Margot Lane and Linder Road.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said citizens notified them of a six-week-old puppy and two kittens being abandoned in the area. The parish shelter took in the dog, while Rescue Rehome Repeat has the kittens.

Deputies say a 34-year-old woman faces a "cruelty to animals."