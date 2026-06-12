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43 cadets graduate to being Louisiana State Police troopers

1 hour 43 minutes 35 seconds ago Friday, June 12 2026 Jun 12, 2026 June 12, 2026 5:08 PM June 12, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - 43 cadets graduated from the Louisiana State Police training academy on Friday morning.

The 108th Cadet Class began their 23-week training at the Louisiana State Police Training Academy on January 4, 2026. 

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The graduation ceremony was hosted by the Louisiana State Police Training Academy at First Baptist Church in Baton Rouge. The new troopers will now  be assigned across the state and will participate in a 16-week field training program.

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