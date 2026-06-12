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BRPD: Man arrested for murder after deadly shooting on Hollywood Street
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested a man for murder following a fatal shooting on Hollywood Street.
LaDarius Lee, 18, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for first-degree murder and other charges after being arrested in Pointe Coupee Parish.
On May 24, responding officers arrived at the intersection of Beech Street and Douglas Avenue around 8:21 p.m. to find Johnathan Chambers, 20, suffering from gunshot wounds.
He was later transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries. A female victim was also transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
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According to arrest documents, Chambers and the surviving victim were selling marijuana to Lee when Lee gestured to additional people to approach the vehicle. The vehicle and Chambers were shot multiple times; Lee exited the vehicle with the marijuana without buying it, according to BRPD.
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