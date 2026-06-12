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Newly signed law increases state-paid survivor benefits for firefighters, law enforcement officers

1 hour 28 minutes 49 seconds ago Friday, June 12 2026 Jun 12, 2026 June 12, 2026 1:29 PM June 12, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Gov. Jeff Landry on Friday signed a bill into law that increases state-paid survivor benefits for firefighters and law enforcement officers. 

HB 979, authored by Rep. Jeff Wiley, increases benefits for qualifying deaths occurring after July 1, 2025, to $300,000 for beneficiaries of law enforcement and firefighters. The previous law capped the benefits at $250,000. 

An amendment by State Sen. Caleb Kleinpeter made the increase retroactive to July 2025.

The new law formally goes into effect on July 1, 2026.  

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