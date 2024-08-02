93°
Tammy Cook, a Republican running for EBR Mayor-President, drops out of race; leaves 7 candidates

3 hours 8 minutes 43 seconds ago Friday, August 02 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Tambra "Tammy" Cook, who was running as a Republican for East Baton Rouge Parish mayor-president, dropped out of the race Thursday, leaving seven candidates in the running for parish leadership.

Cook, a Prairieville-based real estate agent with Keller Williams Realty, qualified on July 18.

Cook's withdrawal from the race leaves six candidates challenging current Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome. They are Democrat Ted James, Republican Steve Myers, Republican Nathanial Hearn, Republican Emile "Sid" Edwards, Independent Ryan "Bad Biddness" Carter and Independent William Roundtree, who uses the name Champagne Starr.

