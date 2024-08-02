93°
Latest Weather Blog
Tammy Cook, a Republican running for EBR Mayor-President, drops out of race; leaves 7 candidates
BATON ROUGE - Tambra "Tammy" Cook, who was running as a Republican for East Baton Rouge Parish mayor-president, dropped out of the race Thursday, leaving seven candidates in the running for parish leadership.
Cook, a Prairieville-based real estate agent with Keller Williams Realty, qualified on July 18.
Trending News
Cook's withdrawal from the race leaves six candidates challenging current Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome. They are Democrat Ted James, Republican Steve Myers, Republican Nathanial Hearn, Republican Emile "Sid" Edwards, Independent Ryan "Bad Biddness" Carter and Independent William Roundtree, who uses the name Champagne Starr.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
State Police issue missing child advisory for 8 year old girl last...
-
LSU football starts fall camp off right
-
Iberville Parish teachers hoping Grosse Tete bridge closure won't affect students' education
-
Prairieville woman accused of having sex with teen, sending 'lewd images and...
-
Port Allen man arrested for allegedly raping juvenile