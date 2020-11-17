Takeaways from Vatican's McCarrick report as US bishops meet

U.S. Catholic bishops are holding their annual fall assembly virtually this week with the Vatican’s recent report on the rise and fall of disgraced ex-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick one of their main topics for discussion.

Released last week after a two-year investigation, the report found that three decades of bishops, cardinals and popes dismissed or downplayed reports McCarrick shared his bed with seminarians.

Pope Francis defrocked McCarrick last year after a Vatican investigation determined he sexually abused children and adults. Francis acted after a former altar boy came forward in 2017 with allegations McCarrick groped him in the 1970s.

Francis commissioned the more in-depth probe into who knew what and when after a former Vatican ambassador, Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano, alleged in 2018 that some two dozen church officials were aware of McCarrick’s sexual misconduct with adult seminarians but covered it up for two decades.