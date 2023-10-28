Take a look at nighttime Louisiana from space

BATON ROUGE - The capital region's bright lights are the center of an image tweeted by astronaut Scott Kelly on the International Space Station Tuesday.



Kelly used the hashtag "year in space" when he shared the image. While he called attention to New Orleans, shown as the cluster of lights toward the bottom right of the image, Baton Rouge is vividly visible in the center of the image along with Lafayette, Lake Charles and central and northern Louisiana cities.



Kelly, of Texas, is spending a year in space and frequently documents his captivating snapshots on his Twitter feed.



Kelly is scheduled to return to Earth on March 3, 2016.

