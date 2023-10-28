Latest Weather Blog
Take a look at nighttime Louisiana from space
BATON ROUGE - The capital region's bright lights are the center of an image tweeted by astronaut Scott Kelly on the International Space Station Tuesday.
Kelly used the hashtag "year in space" when he shared the image. While he called attention to New Orleans, shown as the cluster of lights toward the bottom right of the image, Baton Rouge is vividly visible in the center of the image along with Lafayette, Lake Charles and central and northern Louisiana cities.
Day 284. The Big Easy at twilight. #GoodNight from @space_station! #YearInSpace pic.twitter.com/7ZtebQdE5U
— Scott Kelly (@StationCDRKelly) January 6, 2016
Kelly, of Texas, is spending a year in space and frequently documents his captivating snapshots on his Twitter feed.
Trending News
Kelly is scheduled to return to Earth on March 3, 2016.
*****************
Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Dry summer creates 'mosquito pandemic' in East Baton Rouge Parish
-
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting near Donaldsonville High School football game
-
Public pushback forcing DOTD to reconsider lane restrictions during I-10 widening
-
Witness captures double shooting outside Donaldsonville football game on camera
-
After 2-year-old girl fatally shot herself, relative booked for negligent homicide