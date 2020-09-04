Latest Weather Blog
Taco Bell says goodbye to its Mexican Pizza and four other menu items
Fans of Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza will need to head to the restaurant before November 5 if they want a final taste of their favorite fast food.
The restaurant is nixing Mexican Pizza and four other items from its menu by the aforementioned date, according to CNN.
The soon-to-be deleted items include pico de gallo, the shredded chicken soft taco, the shredded chicken burrito, and the shredded chicken quesadilla melt.
On Thursday, the 58-year-old fast food chain announced this as its final change it will make to its menu during 2020, and assured customers that the removals were necessary to "make room for new innovations."
The company also cited its determination to be more eco-friendly, explaining that the Mexican Pizza's packaging, for example, meant wasting more than 7 million pounds of paperboard. So, out of concern for the environment, the pizza was cut from the menu.
Among the "new innovations" Taco Bell plans to roll out for customers are a tropical iced drink called Dragonfruit Freeze and a Chicken Chipotle Melt.
Many of Taco Bell's restaurants themselves will also feature a new look that emphasizes the drive-thru and limits human interaction, which is more appropriate amid the coronavirus pandemic.
