Latest Weather Blog
Tabasco represents Louisiana at White House's 'Made in America' showcase
WASHINGTON - The makers of Tabasco hot sauce were in Washington, D.C. Monday to represent Louisiana-made products at a special White House event.
Photos tweeted out by Vice President Mike Pence showed several of the home-grown products on display for the White House's 'Made in America' showcase. Among the tables highlighting goods from all 50 states were representatives for Louisiana's Tabasco sauce.
Today’s #MadeinAmerica event at the @WhiteHouse showcases what makes our country GREAT! It is always amazing to see those words “Made in the USA” and it was an honor to see all 50 states representing their products! pic.twitter.com/e4Zv4DpcgB— Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) July 15, 2019
The annual showcase is the third put on by President Trump since he took office in 2017.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Hearing scheduled for fight over aquadams between EBR, Livingston parishes
-
Power outages for some could linger for a few days, Entergy warns
-
Deaf sign language interpreter speaks more directly to his audience
-
Body found in field near apartment complex after reported shooting on Hanks...
-
Video of ominous storm system in BR recorded from Ascension