Tropical Storm Wilfred named in the eastern Atlantic

***UPDATE*** Tropical Storm Wilfred has formed in the eastern atlantic. The maximum sustained winds are 40 mph and it is moving to the west- northwest at 17mph. (New forecast cone coming soon.)

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Thick clouds will continue to build throughout the day today. Rain will be possible, but mainly for areas south of Baton Rouge. The cloud cover will prevent us from heating up too much, highs will be near 85 degrees. Overnight lows will be near 67.

The Weekend: The weather conditions for the rest of the forecast are dependent on the behavior of a cold front and Tropical Depression 22 in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico. Starting Saturday morning, showers are likely to move north through our entire viewing area. You can expect to see light on and off rain on Saturday and Sunday. When it isn’t raining, there will be mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be held into the mid to low 80s in the afternoon hours and in the 60s overnight.

Next Week: Areas south of Baton Rouge will continue to have higher rain chances through much of next week. The forecast track for Wilfred for next week is very uncertain. Increased cloud cover and rain activity close to the coast are the main impacts through Thursday. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s and overnight lows will be in the upper 60s.

TROPICAL UPDATE: TD 22 is forecast to move north through the Gulf of Mexico before taking a westward turn over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Teddy reached category 4 strength and continues to move near Bermuda in the open Atlantic.

NHC FORECAST:

T.D. 22

At 400 AM CDT (0900 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Twenty-Two was located near latitude 22.9 North, longitude 94.1 West. The depression is moving toward the north-northeast near 6 mph (9 km/h), and this general motion is expected through early Saturday. A slow westward motion is forecast to begin late Saturday that will likely continue into early next week. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast during the next few days, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm later today. The system could be near or at hurricane strength by Sunday. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1005 mb (29.68 inches).

TEDDY

At 500 AM AST (0900 UTC), the center of Hurricane Teddy was located near latitude 21.6 North, longitude 55.4 West. Teddy is moving toward the northwest near 12 mph (19 km/h) and this general motion is expected to continue for the next couple of days, followed by a turn to the north by early next week. Maximum sustained winds are near 130 mph (215 km/h) with higher gusts. Teddy is a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Some fluctuations in strength are expected during the next day or so. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles (95 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 230 miles (370 km). The estimated minimum central pressure is 947 mb (27.97 inches).

AREAS TO WATCH

Showers and thunderstorms associated with an area of low pressure located a few hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands are becoming better organized. Earlier satellite-derived wind data indicated that this system does not yet have a well-defined center, but it is producing winds near tropical-storm-force to its east. Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for additional development during the next day or two and a tropical depression or tropical storm is likely to form before the end of the week. This system is forecast move west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph through the weekend. For more information on this system, please see High Seas Forecasts issued by the National Weather Service,

* Formation chance through 48 hours...high...70 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...high...70 percent.



A small low pressure system located just west of the coast of Portugal is embedded within a larger non-tropical low. Although showers and thunderstorms associated with the smaller low are showing signs of organization, the system will soon move inland over Portugal and further tropical or subtropical development is unlikely. The low is producing gale-force winds, and will likely bring gusty winds and brief periods of heavy rain to portions of western Portugal today and tonight. For more information about potential hazards in Portugal, please see products issued by the Portuguese Institute for the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA). For more information about marine hazards associated with this system, see High Seas Forecasts issued by Meteo France.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...20 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...low...20 percent.



Post-tropical cyclone Paulette is located several hundred miles north-northwest of the Azores. The cyclone is forecast to move quickly southward for the next few days and then stall over marginally warm waters a few hundred miles south or south-southwest of the Azores by the end of the weekend. The cyclone could subsequently redevelop tropical characteristics late this weekend or early next week while it moves little.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...20 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...low...30 percent.



Another tropical wave is forecast to move off the west coast of Africa by early Saturday. Some gradual development of the system will be possible thereafter while it moves generally west-northwestward over the far eastern Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...low...20 percent.

