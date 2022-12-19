Sylvia's Toys for Christmas still accepting donations for those in need

BATON ROUGE - Five hundred children lined up outside St. Vincent de Paul early Saturday morning, and each left with two toys and a free breakfast.

It's all part of Sylvia's Toys for Christmas and an effort to give back. One by one, each child came up and was handed a gift from Sylvia Weatherspoon and Bishop Michael Duca.

Michael Alcaldo with St. Vincent de Paul says with the help of Chick-fil-A and Essential Federal Credit Union, they're able to help bring joy to 2,000 kids for the holidays.

"When you multiply that by two, that's 4,000 gifts," Alcaldo said, "It's exciting when you hear that number because you know the impact you're making."

There's still time to help bring more joy! You can continue to drop off your donation at any Chick-fil-A or Essential Federal Credit Union location through Wednesday, Dec. 21.

Volunteers say they're in need of toys for certain age groups.

"We've seen more of a need for 10- to 12-year-olds," Alcaldo said.

They'll be distributing toys and smiles until Christmas Day.