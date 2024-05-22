Swimming pools to open for Louisiana State Parks starting Memorial Day weekend

Pixabay

BATON ROUGE - Swimming pools for Louisiana State Parks open Memorial Day Weekend beginning on Sunday, May 25.

According to Louisiana State Parks, Pools will remain open through Monday, May 27, then close Tuesday through Thursday for maintenance before resuming regular schedule of Thursdays through Sundays throughout the summer.

For a complete list of activities at Louisiana State Parks during the summer months, check LaStateParks.com or Louisiana State Parks on Facebook.